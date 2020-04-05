Jess Phillips leads well-wishes to Boris Johnson after hospitalisation Sunday, 5 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Labour MP Jess Phillips sent her regards to Mr Johnson and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds. Labour MP Jess Phillips sent her regards to Mr Johnson and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this