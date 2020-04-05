Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer Calderwood resigns over lockdown trip

Coronavirus: Scotland's chief medical officer Calderwood resigns over lockdown trip

BBC News Sunday, 5 April 2020 ()
Scotland's chief medical officer resigns after apologising for visiting second home during the coronavirus lockdown.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Scotland's chief medical officer resigns for not adhering to social distancing advice

Scotland's chief medical officer resigns for not adhering to social distancing advice 00:41

 Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has resigned after being criticised for not adhering to social distancing advice by visiting her second home.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.