Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen, Downing Street confirms

Independent Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Prime minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, reports say Downing Street has confirmed.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Well wishes flood in for Prime Minister who has moved into intensive care

Well wishes flood in for Prime Minister who has moved into intensive care 01:22

 Politicians of all parties flood send their regards for Boris Johnson after he is moved into intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsen. Jeremy Corbyn, David Cameron and Nigel Farage are among those who wish the prime minister well.

