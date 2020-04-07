Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Cameron wishes Johnson well as he faces questions over national unity government

Cameron wishes Johnson well as he faces questions over national unity government

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
David Cameron played down the prospect of a national unity government to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, as he sent his best wishes to Boris Johnson.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: FIR filed against BJP leader who fired shot at 9 PM event to send Coronavirus away' | Oneindia News

FIR filed against BJP leader who fired shot at 9 PM event to send Coronavirus away' | Oneindia News 02:49

 AS MILLIONS ACROSS INDIA OBSERVED PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI'S CALL FOR LIGHTING LAMPS AND CANDLES ON SUNDAY NIGHT IN SOLIDARITY AGAINST CORONAVIRUS, A BJP LEADER IN UTTAR PRADESH, MANJU TIWARI, DECIDED TO BE DIFFERENT. AMID QUESTIONS ON WHETHER THE NATIONAL LOCKDOWN TO FIGHT CORONAVIRUS WILL BE...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

1kilroywashere

Kilroy Was here Cameron wishes Johnson well as he faces questions over national unity government https://t.co/HYE2KwDGQD… https://t.co/fIzxDtNYfc 12 hours ago

TonyBurke2010

Tony Burke Totally agree, everyone wishes Mr Johnson well and a speedy and proper recovery but BBC World at One squeezed every… https://t.co/08xJ4QZTia 14 hours ago

MaryTDowd3

Mary T Dowd @PETERDFF @David_Cameron @patel4witham @BorisJohnson @10DowningStreet Get well soon Prime Minister Johnson. Best wi… https://t.co/LSGKl3tFlq 15 hours ago

sixsilverthings

sixsilverthings @BBCPolitics Perfect timing for Cameron to bring up a tennis game since Vladimir Putin is sending Boris Johnson his… https://t.co/EWbOW5PrZP 15 hours ago

P_F_Lherisson_

Pierre F. Lherisson Well-wishes flood in for Boris Johnson after Prime Minister taken to intensive care Nicola Sturgeon, Keir Starmer a… https://t.co/MYhHwV8N0p 1 day ago

MPickle59

MarshaPickle59 @Cameron_Gray @KurtSchlichter All well wishes to you Boris Johnson 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.