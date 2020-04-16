Stephanie Meadow: Women's Open in Northern Ireland would be 'huge' Thursday, 16 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Northern Ireland's leading female golfer Stephanie Meadow says it would be "huge" if the Women's British Open came to our shores in the future. Northern Ireland's leading female golfer Stephanie Meadow says it would be "huge" if the Women's British Open came to our shores in the future. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this