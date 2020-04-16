Global  

Captain Tom Moore is a hero who’s raised millions for the NHS. People bullying Sam Smith in his name should be ashamed

PinkNews Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
The incredible achievements captain Tom Moore, the 99-year-old who has raised almost £15 million for the NHS, are inexplicably being used by some on social media to attack Sam Smith for opening up about their mental health struggles. Moore, a war veteran, began fundraising on April 8. He hoped to raise £1,000 for NHS...
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: The moment 99-year-old army veteran finishes 100th lap

The moment 99-year-old army veteran finishes 100th lap 00:44

 Captain Tom Moore, who raised more than £12m for the NHS, completes his centenary challenge.

