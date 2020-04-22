Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > UK 'at coronavirus peak' as 763 new deaths take total above 18,000

UK 'at coronavirus peak' as 763 new deaths take total above 18,000

Tamworth Herald Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
Health secretary Matt Hancock said 'large scale' contact tracing was the key to easing lockdown restrictions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DanBeaumont12

Dan Beaumont RT @SkyNews: Watch live: Watch the government's daily #coronavirus briefing as the number of UK hospital deaths rises above 18,000 https://… 8 seconds ago

donkitrk99

Daniel MacKinnon RT @TheWholeTruthXX: Nova Scotia #Coronavirus totals: 772, +35 last 24 hrs. Yesterday +16. Daily peak +46: April 20. Hospitalized: 10; 3 I… 33 seconds ago

PeterSchorschFL

Peter Schorsch .@IHME_UW #coronavirus model predicts more deaths, but #Florida is still past the peak https://t.co/p0kE4MFWJ9… https://t.co/XEEKidlCgE 4 minutes ago

Fla_Pol

Florida Politics .@IHME_UW #coronavirus model predicts more deaths, but #Florida is still past the peak https://t.co/xv36ZDtHQX… https://t.co/WCUyYgrzZ7 4 minutes ago

WhatsLeft12

What’s Left Watch @SkyNews's broadcast: Watch live: Watch the government's daily #coronavirus briefing as the number of UK hosp… https://t.co/B3wZVaetHq 4 minutes ago

SkyNews

SkyNews Watch live: Watch the government's daily #coronavirus briefing as the number of UK hospital deaths rises above 18,0… https://t.co/Zb6EHnHe0K 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.