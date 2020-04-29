Global  

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'will not take part in PMQs' despite returning to No 10 three days ago

Independent Wednesday, 29 April 2020 ()
Boris Johnson will not face Sir Keir Starmer at the weekly session of prime minister's questions – despite returning to No 10 to resume his responsibilities three days ago.
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Boris Johnson Says UK Passed Peak Of Coronavirus Outbreak 00:32

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the U.K. is past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak. According to Business Insider, he said “we have so many reasons to be hopeful for the long term.” Johnson then talked about the U.K.’s efforts to find a vaccine but said for the meantime they would need to...

