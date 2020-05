Recent related news from verified sources Find Out Why Madonna Plans to ‘Breathe In The COVID-19′ Air’ Now Madonna revealed on Instagram on Thursday (April 30) that after finding out she has the antibodies for the novel coronavirus, she plans to "breathe in" the...

Billboard.com 23 hours ago



Singer Madonna to 'breathe in COVID-19 air'! Singer Madonna says she plans to "breathe in the COVID-19 air" after testing positive for antibodies.

IndiaTimes 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this Ryan RT @PinkNews: Madonna announces she’s had coronavirus in peak Madonna fashion: ‘I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air’ https://t.co/WdlL… 10 hours ago PinkNews Madonna announces she’s had coronavirus in peak Madonna fashion: ‘I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air’ https://t.co/WdlL76xnY1 10 hours ago PinkNews Madonna announces she’s had coronavirus in peak Madonna fashion: ‘I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air’ https://t.co/WdlL76fMzr 23 hours ago