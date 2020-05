Sass RT @STVNews: An artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown has gone on display in a hospital corridor as a tribute to NHS workers. https://t… 18 seconds ago joe teape RT @BBCNewsEnts: A new artwork by Banksy which pays tribute to the NHS has appeared in Southampton General Hospital Take a look at it here… 2 minutes ago Paul h16 RT @itvnews: New Banksy artwork pays tribute to NHS heroes https://t.co/MGUoGWUfJa https://t.co/B9PJpiocvn 4 minutes ago STV News An artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown has gone on display in a hospital corridor as a tribute to NHS workers. https://t.co/IeIbE1qE7e 8 minutes ago Sue Ackroyd RT @itvmeridian: New #Banksy artwork at #Southampton General Hospital pays tribute to NHS heroes Read more: https://t.co/iUZwBq9fSE @UHSF… 10 minutes ago Momoh Songa RT @SputnikInt: New Banksy artwork pays tribute to frontline staff and NHS workers #Banksy @NHSuk https://t.co/PtVSFLEVa0 23 minutes ago Sputnik New Banksy artwork pays tribute to frontline staff and NHS workers #Banksy @NHSuk https://t.co/PtVSFLEVa0 27 minutes ago