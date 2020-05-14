Global  

The New Mutants release date revealed as X-Men spin-off confirmed

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 14 May 2020
The New Mutants release date revealed as X-Men spin-off confirmedDisney inherited the film from its takeover of Fox and it was originally set for release in 2018.
News video: 'New Mutants' Gets New August 2020 Release Date | THR News

'New Mutants' Gets New August 2020 Release Date | THR News 01:25

 'New Mutants' has finally been given a new release date after it was taken off the spring 2020 calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Charity Rejects 6ix9ine's $200K Donation, Katy Perry Unveils Album Release Date and More | Billboard News [Video]

Charity Rejects 6ix9ine's $200K Donation, Katy Perry Unveils Album Release Date and More | Billboard News

A charity rejects 6ix9ine's $200,000 donation, Katy Perry announces the release date for her new album and Blue Ivy jams out to her mom Beyoncé's music. This is Billboard News Now, rounding out the..

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News [Video]

Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes for Mike Pence Video, Why 'Hamilton' is Coming to Disney+ Early & More | THR News

Marvel's 'The New Mutants' finally gets a new release date, Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for that Mike Pence video and what Disney+ is doing about its lack of new content right now.

X-Men spin-off The New Mutants gets updated release date

X-Men spin-off The New Mutants will launch in cinemas in August, Disney has said.
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •FossbytesThe VergeJust JaredWorldNews

Just dance: Lady Gaga sets May 29 release date for 6th album

NEW YORK (AP) — After scrapping the original release date for her new album because of the spreading coronavirus, Lady Gaga has announced that her sixth studio...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsBelfast Telegraph

