Dominic Cummings defends lockdown trip as 'right thing' to do amid calls for him to resign

Independent Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Dominic Cummings has broken his silence after it emerged he apparently flouted lockdown rules by travelling to Durham with his sick wife and child.
Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Cummings: 'I behaved reasonably and legally'

Cummings: 'I behaved reasonably and legally' 00:59

 Dominic Cummings has insisted he behaved "reasonably and legally" when asked by reporters about his trip to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Dominic Cummings: I behaved reasonably and legally in travelling to Durham [Video]

Dominic Cummings: I behaved reasonably and legally in travelling to Durham

Downing Street has said Dominic Cummings believed he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to County Durham during the lockdown. Opposition MPs have accused Number..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules [Video]

Calls for Dominic Cummings to resign after reports he broke lockdown rules

Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Cummings defends lockdown trip as ‘right’ following calls for PM’s aide to quit

Dominic Cummings has said he “behaved reasonably and legally” when he travelled from his London home to County Durham during the lockdown.
Belfast Telegraph

Coronavirus: Dominic Cummings' lockdown trip 'was essential', says No 10

It comes as Durham police says it was "unwise" for the PM's top aide to travel there with coronavirus symptoms.
BBC News

