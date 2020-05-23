Dominic Cummings defends lockdown trip as 'right thing' to do amid calls for him to resign

Dominic Cummings has insisted he behaved "reasonably and legally" when asked by reporters about his trip to Durham during the coronavirus lockdown. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Calls have been made for Dominic Cummings to resign from his role as chief adviser to the Prime Minister after reports emerged he broke lockdown rules by travelling 260 miles from his London home. In a..
