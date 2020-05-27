Global  

Coronavirus news you may have missed overnight: Tory MPs challenge Johnson over Cummings lockdown breaches as government backtracks on childcare fines review

Independent Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Row over Dominic Cummings lockdown breaches continues to dominate headlines in UK
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown

Dominic Cummings fuels British anger after flouting lockdown 02:57

 The government's support for the prime minister's top aide is undermining public health advice, say experts.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick says the government will not undertake a formal review of fines issued to parents who breached lockdown restrictions whilst trying to arrange childcare. Report by..

Shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy says the government is "underestimating the level of public anger" over Dominic Cummings, who allegedly breached lockdown rules by driving to Durham while suffering..

