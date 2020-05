Crovan RT @ZoraSuleman: Actor Michael Angelis, best known for Boys from the Black Stuff, G.B.H and the former UK narrator of the British childre… 2 minutes ago Danny Martinez RT @BabyLamb5: I am saddened to hear about the passing of Michael Angelis, who has narrated episodes of "Thomas & Friends" (both models and… 6 minutes ago I am upset. RT @Skarlouie: The Michael Angelis news has knocked me for six! He really was the iconic voice of Thomas and Friends! And will live on thro… 9 minutes ago Lord Skarlouie The Michael Angelis news has knocked me for six! He really was the iconic voice of Thomas and Friends! And will liv… https://t.co/xPfs7zxjyC 10 minutes ago