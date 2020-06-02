Global  

Ibuprofen to be tested as treatment to reduce Covid-19 symptom

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
A new trial has been launched to assess whether ibuprofen may hold the key to preventing severe breathing problems in Covid-19 patients.
