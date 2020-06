Related videos from verified sources At least five U.S. cops wounded by gunfire overnight



At least five U.S. police officers were hit by gunfire during violent protests following the death of a black man in police custody, police and media reported. Jillian Kitchener has more. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:53 Published 31 minutes ago Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts



Seth Rogen Shuts Down Critics of His Black Lives Matter Posts In his caption, the 'Funny People' star wrote, "If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.".. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03 Published 40 minutes ago You Might Like

Tweets about this 𝕖𝕡𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕞𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕪 𝕔𝕠𝕟𝕗𝕦𝕤𝕖𝕕 RT @PinkNews: Lil Nas X calls Blackout Tuesday ‘worst idea ever’ and calls on Black Lives Matter supporters to ‘be as loud as ever’ https:/… 7 minutes ago PinkNews Lil Nas X calls Blackout Tuesday ‘worst idea ever’ and calls on Black Lives Matter supporters to ‘be as loud as eve… https://t.co/nJcAmMzwYM 1 hour ago