School says JK Rowling is ‘no longer an appropriate role model’ and drops plans to rename one of its houses after the author

PinkNews Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
A UK school has decided against renaming one of its houses after JK Rowling, admitting that she “may in fact no longer be an appropriate role model” for students. Rowling has been widely criticised for a series of vehemently anti-trans tweets, and this week penned an extensive essay attempting to defend her...
JK Rowling in lengthy explanation over transgender comments [Video]

JK Rowling in lengthy explanation over transgender comments

JK Rowling has responded to criticism surrounding her comments about transgender people in a lengthy blog post on her website. The Harry Potter author said one of the reasons which motivated her to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
