Related videos from verified sources Emily Maitlis Tackles Dominic Cummings Controversy On Newsnight



Emily Maitlis Tackles Dominic Cummings Controversy On Newsnight Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Almost 24,000 complaints over Newsnight episode on Dominic Cummings The BBC subsequently found the episode “did not meet our standards of due impartiality”

Wales Online 1 week ago



BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitlis' Newsnight monologue criticising Cummings Complaints focussed on 'bias against Dominic Cummings and/or the Government', broadcaster says

Independent 1 week ago





Tweets about this