Statue of Baden-Powell to be removed: These others have been targeted by 'Topple The Racists'

Hereford Times Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
The statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell in Dorset will be removed tomorrow (Friday, June 12) and placed in "safe storage" following concerns about his actions while in the military and "Nazi sympathies".
Related videos from verified sources

Scouts founder Baden-Powell's statue faces removal [Video]

Scouts founder Baden-Powell's statue faces removal

A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the scout movement, is to be removed from a southern English town. Although hailed for the scouts, Baden-Powell also supported fascism. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published
'Livid' residents fight plans to move statue [Video]

'Livid' residents fight plans to move statue

Baden-Powell, a British Army officer who started Scouting in 1907, has been accused of racism and of being a Nazi sympathiser.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:46Published
Debate ignited over Baden-Powell statue [Video]

Debate ignited over Baden-Powell statue

A statue of Scouts founder Lord Baden-Powell is to be temporarily removed by the local council in Poole, following fears it could be targeted by anti-racism protesters over claims he was racist,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:33Published

