Statue of Baden-Powell to be removed: These others have been targeted by 'Topple The Racists'
Thursday, 11 June 2020 () The statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell in Dorset will be removed tomorrow (Friday, June 12) and placed in "safe storage" following concerns about his actions while in the military and "Nazi sympathies".
