UK economy shrinks record 20.4% in April due to lockdown

Britain marks two coal-free months during coronavirus lockdown as renewable use grows



At midnight on Wednesday, Britain will have gone a full two months without burning coal to generate power, a record since the Industrial Revolution. As Britain entered a coronavirus lockdown, the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:03 Published 3 days ago

German exports collapse in April as coronavirus wrecks demand



German exports and imports slumped in April, posting their biggest declines since records began in 1990 as demand dried up in the coronavirus lockdown, adding to a gloomy outlook for Europe's biggest.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:21 Published 3 days ago