Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Glee star Samantha Marie Ware says Lea Michele ‘lives in a world tailored to white people’ as she details alleged ‘abuse’

PinkNews Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
Glee star Samantha Marie Ware has said that the film and television industry is “tailored to white people” as she detailed the alleged abuse she experienced at the hands of co-star Lea Michele. On June 2, Ware slammed Michele over a Black Lives Matter tweet, and claimed that the actor made her time working on...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Lea Michele 're-evaluating' her behaviour after co-star bombshells

Lea Michele 're-evaluating' her behaviour after co-star bombshells 00:48

 Lea Michele is "re-evaluating her behaviour" after being accused of making life "a living hell" for her co-stars.

Related videos from verified sources

Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee' [Video]

Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee'

Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee' The actress recently claimed Lea made her life a "living hell" on the Fox show, and she has now alleged Lea once warned she..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:23Published
Samantha Ware Reveals More Dirt On Lea Michele [Video]

Samantha Ware Reveals More Dirt On Lea Michele

Just when you thought Lea Michele couldn't fall any further new details emerge about her harassing and bullying. Last week actress Samantha Ware revealed that Michele bullied her and threatened to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published
Samantha Ware details Lea Michele torment on 'Glee' set [Video]

Samantha Ware details Lea Michele torment on 'Glee' set

Samantha Ware, the actress who first exposed Lea Michele as an alleged 'mean girl' has now detailed how the Glee star made her life hell on the set of the TV show.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

'Glee' star Samantha Marie Ware details Lea Michele's alleged on-set behavior: 'It all built up'

 "Glee" star Samantha Marie Ware is opening up about Lea Michele's alleged poor behavior toward her co-stars while on the set of the hit show.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this