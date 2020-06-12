Glee star Samantha Marie Ware says Lea Michele ‘lives in a world tailored to white people’ as she details alleged ‘abuse’



Related videos from verified sources Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee'



Samantha Ware claims Lea Michele 'threatened to have her fired from Glee' The actress recently claimed Lea made her life a "living hell" on the Fox show, and she has now alleged Lea once warned she.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 01:23 Published 1 day ago Samantha Ware Reveals More Dirt On Lea Michele



Just when you thought Lea Michele couldn't fall any further new details emerge about her harassing and bullying. Last week actress Samantha Ware revealed that Michele bullied her and threatened to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago Samantha Ware details Lea Michele torment on 'Glee' set



Samantha Ware, the actress who first exposed Lea Michele as an alleged 'mean girl' has now detailed how the Glee star made her life hell on the set of the TV show. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:47 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources 'Glee' star Samantha Marie Ware details Lea Michele's alleged on-set behavior: 'It all built up' "Glee" star Samantha Marie Ware is opening up about Lea Michele's alleged poor behavior toward her co-stars while on the set of the hit show.

FOXNews.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this