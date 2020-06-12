Global  

A very white cis male group of protesters stood guard overnight to protect a statue of racist homophobe Robert Baden-Powell

PinkNews Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
A group of cis white men have rallied to protect the statue of racist homophobe Robert Baden-Powell, because someone had to, we guess. The Baden-Powell statue is set to be removed from Poole Quay as it’s thought to be on a “target list for attack” because of the Scout leader’s well-documented...
Video credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published
News video: Group of men 'protecting a war memorial' racially abuse people attending a BLM protest

Group of men 'protecting a war memorial' racially abuse people attending a BLM protest 00:26

 This shocking video shows a group of men 'protecting a war memorial' while racially abusing people attending a Black Lives Matter protest.Witness Ryan Richards, 32, was on this way home from the event when he spotted a around eight white males stood on the tribute.He said that another group,...

