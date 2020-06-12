A very white cis male group of protesters stood guard overnight to protect a statue of racist homophobe Robert Baden-Powell



Related videos from verified sources Recent Protests Bring Renewed Calls To Take Down Statues, Rename Streets



Protesters in New York and across the country are zeroing in on statues and renewing calls to remove those they see as symbols of white supremacy; CBS2's Christina Fan reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:11 Published 10 hours ago Scouts founder Baden-Powell's statue faces removal



A statue of Robert Baden-Powell, founder of the scout movement, is to be removed from a southern English town. Although hailed for the scouts, Baden-Powell also supported fascism. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13 Published 18 hours ago Boston removes decapitated Columbus statue



Activists across the U.S. have targeted public monuments they say glorify white supremacy, using both legal and illegal means to take the symbols down. This report produced by Zachary Goelman. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26 Published 22 hours ago

Tweets about this