Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trans charities express solidarity with JK Rowling as disgusting Sun front page ‘gives voice to her abuser’

PinkNews Friday, 12 June 2020 ()
After The Sun shamefully used its front page to share JK Rowling’s ex-husband’s “sick taunt”, two leading transgender charities have voiced their support for the author. Thursday’s Sun front page was dominated by the headline “I slapped JK and I’m not sorry”,  giving voice to the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: The Voice live finals 'to take place without studio audience'

The Voice live finals 'to take place without studio audience' 01:40

 'The Voice' live finals 'to take place without studio audience' ITV confirmed in March the show's semi-finals and final had been postponed due to the global health crisis, but it is now thought the finals could take place later this year, following the success of 'The Voice Kids' final in Germany,...

Related videos from verified sources

Dame Helen Mirren reads love poem from a bedroom in her home [Video]

Dame Helen Mirren reads love poem from a bedroom in her home

Dame Helen Mirren will appear in a bedroom in her home to read a love poem about a night of sexual passion ending with the morning sunrise. The Hollywood star, 74, will appear on the small screen to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Breast cancer survivor runs equivalent of Brighton Marathon in her own front yard [Video]

Breast cancer survivor runs equivalent of Brighton Marathon in her own front yard

Sara Cutting was due to compete in the Brighton Marathon at the weekend, running for Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS Charities Together. But when the event like so many sporting events became..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:07Published

Tweets about this