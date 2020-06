Poor reviews for film won't dent Sir Ken Branagh's reputation Monday, 15 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Critics have cried foul over the Disney adaptation of Eoin Colfer's book series Artemis Fowl, directed by Belfast's own Sir Kenneth Branagh. Variety claimed that the movie, part-filmed here, was "downright awful".

