Mystery figure replaces toppled Edward Colston statue in Bristol

Hull Daily Mail Tuesday, 16 June 2020 ()
Mystery figure replaces toppled Edward Colston statue in BristolThe 'statue' has been chained to a lamppost in a spot facing the former site of the slave trader's monument in Bristol.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sign taken down from Colston Hall in Bristol

Sign taken down from Colston Hall in Bristol 00:35

 Music venue Colston Hall has removed lettering from the outside of its building ahead of a planned name change. It was named after Edward Colston, the 17th century slave trader, and built almost 150 years after his death. Bristol Music Trust, which runs the venue, announced in 2017 that the name...

