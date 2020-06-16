Mystery figure replaces toppled Edward Colston statue in Bristol

Music venue Colston Hall has removed lettering from the outside of its building ahead of a planned name change. It was named after Edward Colston, the 17th century slave trader, and built almost 150 years after his death. Bristol Music Trust, which runs the venue, announced in 2017 that the name...
Bristol City Council have recovered the statue of slave trader Edward Colston after it was toppled and pushed into Bristol harbour by anti-racism protestors over the weekend.