'He's done more in 24 hours than you have your entire life': Katie Hopkins told to 'bow before a king' over Marcus Rashford criticism
Tuesday, 16 June 2020 () The Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt has defended Marcus Rashord from the criticism of Katie Hopkins on social media after she attacked his campaign to ensure free meals for disadvantaged children in England this summer.
Chickens riding a bike is a first for the owner and the chicken. The owner's aunt said that she should try getting her chickens to ride on a bike. The owner laughed and said ok that would be funny if they would do that. And guess what, one out of three will, the owner said that she will convince...
Larry is a little calf who has just come into the world. He is literally just a few minutes old as we see him getting up onto his wobbly legs to follow his mother for his first drink of milk. Larry was..