Jean Kennedy Smith hailed for her crucial role in NI peace process
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
42 minutes ago) Jean Kennedy Smith, the last surviving sibling of President John F Kennedy and a former ambassador to Ireland who played a key role in the peace process, has died aged 92, her daughter confirmed.
