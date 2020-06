Kay Ross @MrKRudd @ItaButtrose Good question about Ita Buttrose. She has gone asleep at the wheel. Ita has become a token… https://t.co/1rpDHAkimf 1 day ago

charlie RT @Curacaomom: @GovMikeDeWine A flat line is not a decreasing line. Put measures in place to decrease the number of cases. Mask up Ohio. I… 3 days ago

SHROPSHIRE Government ‘asleep at the wheel’ over... https://t.co/X1SBqyPDBj https://t.co/yThNPeVOWd 3 days ago

Graeme Jones #BorisHasFailedBritain RT @karl_trotsky: Asleep at the wheel Party accuses Government of being "Asleep at the wheel" over school return ! Underwhelming oppositio… 3 days ago

GLOBAL BREAKING NEWS ⭕️ Labour accuses ministers of being 'asleep at the wheel' on schools reopening: Labour has accused the government of… https://t.co/o1izFcgSnf 3 days ago

Jon Beard RT @SkyNews: #Ridge: Labour has accused the government of being "asleep at the wheel" over plans to reopen schools as the #coronavirus lock… 3 days ago

Mer @GovMikeDeWine A flat line is not a decreasing line. Put measures in place to decrease the number of cases. Mask up… https://t.co/rHBeJFX1CF 4 days ago