Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reese Witherspoon ‘didn’t understand what homosexuality was’ until she moved to LA

PinkNews Wednesday, 24 June 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon had admitted she “didn’t understand what homosexuality was” until she moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her acting career. The Legally Blonde star reflected on her upbringing in Nashville, Tennesee, as she discussed her role in Little Fires Everywhere. Witherspoon plays Elena...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA

Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA 01:23

 Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star has said she was brought up in a sheltered environment where none of her family spoke to her about sexuality, and so she had to learn about the LGBTQ+ community whilst at an audition in...

Related videos from verified sources

Drama Actress Roundtable With Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter & Rose Byrne [Video]

Drama Actress Roundtable With Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter & Rose Byrne

Janelle Monáe, Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Helena Bonham Carter & Rose Byrne come together from their homes for the Drama Actress Roundtable.

Credit: THR Roundtables     Duration: 17:25Published
Joshua Jackson: Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington helped me prepare for fatherhood [Video]

Joshua Jackson: Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington helped me prepare for fatherhood

Joshua Jackson says "supermoms" Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington helped him prepare for fatherhood.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:05Published
Reese Witherspoon, cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ donate money to help healthcare workers in New Orleans [Video]

Reese Witherspoon, cast of ‘Big Little Lies’ donate money to help healthcare workers in New Orleans

Movie star Reese Witherspoon is helping to feed healthcare heroes in her hometown of New Orleans.

Credit: WGNO     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Reese Witherspoon says she 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until she was on an audition in LA

 Reese Witherspoon got candid about being taught about homosexuality after she had an audition in Los Angeles early in her career. 
FOXNews.com

Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA

 'I had to learn from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles,' actor says
Independent


Tweets about this