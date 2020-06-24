Reese Witherspoon ‘didn’t understand what homosexuality was’ until she moved to LA
Wednesday, 24 June 2020 () Reese Witherspoon had admitted she “didn’t understand what homosexuality was” until she moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her acting career. The Legally Blonde star reflected on her upbringing in Nashville, Tennesee, as she discussed her role in Little Fires Everywhere. Witherspoon plays Elena...
Reese Witherspoon 'didn't understand what homosexuality was' until moving to LA The 'Little Fires Everywhere' star has said she was brought up in a sheltered environment where none of her family spoke to her about sexuality, and so she had to learn about the LGBTQ+ community whilst at an audition in...