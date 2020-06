Manchester United boss Solskjaer piles on the praise as Martial hits treble Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Anthony Martial's first senior hat-trick may have been the first scored by a Manchester United player in the Premier League during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but this 3-0 victory over a depleted Sheffield United side offered a glimpse of a bright future rather than a reminder of recent shortcomings. Anthony Martial's first senior hat-trick may have been the first scored by a Manchester United player in the Premier League during the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but this 3-0 victory over a depleted Sheffield United side offered a glimpse of a bright future rather than a reminder of recent shortcomings. 👓 View full article