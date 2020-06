Graham Linehan permanently banned from Twitter for ‘hateful conduct’ Saturday, 27 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Graham Linehan has been permanently banned from Twitter for repeatedly violating the social media platform’s rules against hateful conduct. The former comedy writer and anti-trans campaigner lost his blue tick verification earlier this week after he accused an LGBT+ group of “grooming”. It was later... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Twitter Permanently Bans Far-Right UK Columnist



Twitter has permanently suspended the account of an extreme right-wing British columnist. Katie Hopkins, the columnist in question, was been banned for violating its hateful conduct policy. A.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this