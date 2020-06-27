Global
Glasgow stabbings knifeman named by police as Badreddin Abadlla Adam
Glasgow stabbings knifeman named by police as Badreddin Abadlla Adam
Police Scotland say the 28-year-old asylum seeker had travelled from Sudan.
Glasgow stabbing: Man shot dead named as Badreddin Abedlla Adam
Police say 28-year old Badreddin Abadlla Adam, from Sudan, was killed in the attack at a Glasgow hotel on Friday.
BBC News
8 minutes ago
