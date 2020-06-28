Global  

Two illegal street parties in London closed down by police

BBC Local News Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Dispersal zones were put in place during another night of unlawful gatherings in London.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Police shut down another illegal street party in London

Police shut down another illegal street party in London 00:38

 Police were on the scene of yet another illegal street party on Friday night (June 26), this time in Thamesmead, south-east London. Footage captured by a passer-by shows partygoers in the street as police attempted to shut it down. Met Police and City of London Police vans are seen parked...

