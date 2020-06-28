Police were on the scene of yet another illegal street party on Friday night (June 26), this time in Thamesmead, south-east London.
Footage captured by a passer-by shows partygoers in the street as police attempted to shut it down. Met Police and City of London Police vans are seen parked...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has slammed the actions of some of the protesters in London today. He took to Twitter to condemn their actions after six police officers suffered minor injuries in violent..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
London police made seven arrests and seized a firearm and a "Rambo-style" knife at illegal street parties that violated social distancing rules in the early... Japan Today Also reported by •BBC News •Daily Record •BBC Local News
Tweets about this
BradfordBD6 A National Disgrace. 🖕Met Police 'building relationships' over illegal street parties https://t.co/SePPfujFLW 3 minutes ago
Jake Wright I can not believe London police are doing nothing at all yet again Today when there is going to be loads protests h… https://t.co/EFTL28oamc 5 minutes ago
@johnandi RT @Adam_Creme: Does nobody notice the massive speaker stacks they spend all day erecting in plain sight or do the authorities just think i… 5 minutes ago
Peter 🌎😃 RT @ragnasun8: BBC News - Two illegal street parties in London closed down by police https://t.co/ahck9GvT1h 17 minutes ago
Jake Wright@HHepplewhite it is so disgusting that London police will be doing nothing when there is going to be loads protests… https://t.co/UChWeuYKKr 17 minutes ago
London News Two illegal street parties in London closed down by police https://t.co/TbxpHYXHBN https://t.co/faEKGa8hhV 18 minutes ago
london news RT @BBCLondonNews: Met Police 'building relationships' over illegal street parties https://t.co/lMTcPeSZqA https://t.co/dIeRHfzwgN 18 minutes ago
london news RT @BBCLondonNews: Two illegal street parties in London closed down by police https://t.co/wpbI4EtPFg https://t.co/0RdY8xegtm 20 minutes ago