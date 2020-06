Northampton boss Keith Curle ‘proud’ after securing first promotion as a manager Monday, 29 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Keith Curle admits he is “proud” to have filled a void on his CV after guiding Northampton to promotion with a crushing 4-0 victory over 10-man Exeter in the Sky Bet League Two play-off final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 1 hour ago Curle proud after promotion 03:07 Keith Curle said he is proud of his players for the belief and unity they showed in earning promotion with a 4-0 win over Exeter at Wembley.

Related videos from verified sources Curle: We don't fear anyone



Northampton manager Keith Curle hailed all of his players and staff as they completed a dramatic turnaround to defeat Cheltenham Town 3-2 on aggregate and reach the play-off final. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:38 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this