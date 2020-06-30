|
Coronavirus: Leicester travel ban could be imposed if people try to leave city, Matt Hancock warns
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
Tougher action on the way if frustrated residents head for 'Super Saturday' reopening in nearby Derby or Nottingham
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Leicester City and unitary authority area in England
Boohoo 'facing modern slavery investigation' after report finds Leicester workers paid as little as £3.50 an hourLeicester factory accused of operating during city's lockdown without social distancing measures
Independent
Vardy scores 100th top-flight goal as Leicester beat PalaceJamie Vardy scores his 100th and 101st Premier League goals as Leicester boost their hopes of achieving a top-four finish by beating Crystal Palace.
BBC News
Leicester lockdown set to heighten suffering of 25,000 children living in poverty, charity warnsCity among top 20 per cent most deprived areas of England, says Save the Children
Independent
Leicester lockdown: Streets deserted in cityResidents say the city has a "very eerie" atmosphere and police patrol the streets.
BBC News
Leicester lockdown: Week in the life of city mayorSir Peter Soulsby urges residents of Leicester to “stick together”.
BBC News
Matt Hancock British Conservative politician
'People acted responsibly' - UK health minister
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53Published
Matt Hancock: I want to see NHS staff properly rewarded
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Lockdown England: Gatherings of 30 people allowed but Matt Hancock given power to close any outdoor spaceRelaxed restrictions do not apply to Leicester, which is subject to separate new laws
Independent
Coronavirus Leicester: 'Unusually high' rate of infection among children, government saysHealth experts call for more details after Matt Hancock claims number of under-18s testing positive prompted school closures
Independent
