Coronavirus: Leicester travel ban could be imposed if people try to leave city, Matt Hancock warns

Matt Hancock: I want to see NHS staff properly rewarded



Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, the Health Secretary said: “The good news is there is already an agreed pay rise. So we will absolutely ensure that we recognise the work that frontline staff in the NHS have done.”Asked if he wants to see the pay of NHS staff going up in real terms this year, Mr Hancock added: “Well of course I want to see people properly rewarded, absolutely.”

