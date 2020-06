Twitter row erupts between Piers Morgan and Dan Walker after GMB rant Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

The GMB and BBC presenters came to blows on Twitter after Morgan called him out for 'blowing' his chance to hold Matt Hancock to account The GMB and BBC presenters came to blows on Twitter after Morgan called him out for 'blowing' his chance to hold Matt Hancock to account 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Twitter row erupts after Piers Morgan rants at Dan Walker on GMB The GMB presenter and BBC presenter came to blows on Twitter after Piers Morgan called him out for 'blowing' his chance to hold Matt Hancock to account

Hull Daily Mail 39 minutes ago





Tweets about this