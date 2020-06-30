Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BLM support not a green light for other forms of activism – Premier League boss

Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
The Premier League’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement “does not set any particular precedent”, according to its chief executive Richard Masters, who warned players and managers will still face punishment for making unapproved political gestures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules

Liverpool celebrations: Priti Patel urges people to stick to the rules 01:11

 Home Secretary Priti Patel urges people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions in place after Liverpool fans crowded together to celebrate the team winning the Premier League. Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, she said: “Congratulations to Liverpool for winning but, even so, fans of course...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory [Video]

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Dozens of Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrated their team's victory by holding a parade in a traditional ancient Thai style. The supporters dressed in the old kingdom Ayutthaya period warrior..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published
Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild [Video]

Liverpool win historic Premier League title and fans go wild

This footage was filmed and produced on 26 June 2020. Liverpool FC have ended a three-decade drought to become Premier League champions. And what a period it has been for the Reds: they won the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:12Published
LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off [Video]

LeBron James' $6.5 Million Liverpool Investment Paying Off

Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C. won the Premier League on Thursday. In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club. Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James'..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this