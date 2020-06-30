BLM support not a green light for other forms of activism – Premier League boss
Tuesday, 30 June 2020 () The Premier League’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement “does not set any particular precedent”, according to its chief executive Richard Masters, who warned players and managers will still face punishment for making unapproved political gestures.
Home Secretary Priti Patel urges people to stick to the coronavirus restrictions in place after Liverpool fans crowded together to celebrate the team winning the Premier League. Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr, she said: “Congratulations to Liverpool for winning but, even so, fans of course...
Tim Hales/AP Liverpool F.C. won the Premier League on Thursday. In 2011, LeBron James received a 2% stake in the historic club. Liverpool, like many Premier League clubs, has grown in value, and James'..