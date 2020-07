ADVERTORIAL: Spice Girl Mel C takes on footballer Ryan Giggs in unlikely challenge Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Duo joined stars including Bruno Mars and Olly Murs to take on cyclist Chris Froome in static sponsored bike ride for 'Wheels For Heroes' charity Duo joined stars including Bruno Mars and Olly Murs to take on cyclist Chris Froome in static sponsored bike ride for 'Wheels For Heroes' charity 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this