Safiyya Shaikh: Female Isis supporter jailed for life over plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral

Charles launches virtual book of condolence in memory of Covid-19 deceased



The Prince of Wales has given a message in support of a virtual book of condolence launched by St Paul's Cathedral in memory of people who have died of Covid-19. Charles – who suffered from Covid-19 in March – said the book would help people share loved ones' lives with future generations. "We give thanks for how our lives have been woven together with theirs," he said. "Through this book you are invited to share their lives with others so that we, and those that follow us can all remember what has been, and build together a better and more hopeful future."

