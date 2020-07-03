Global  

Safiyya Shaikh: Female Isis supporter jailed for life over plot to bomb St Paul's Cathedral

Independent Friday, 3 July 2020 ()
A female Isis supporter who plotted to bomb St Paul's Cathedral and other London targets has been jailed for life.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Homegrown Muslim-convert jailed over St Paul’s bomb plot

Homegrown Muslim-convert jailed over St Paul’s bomb plot 01:00

 Safiyya Shaikh, a Muslim convert from Hayes in west London who planned a terror attack on St Paul’s Cathedral, has been jailed for a minimum of 14 years at The Old Bailey.

