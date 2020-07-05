|
Boris Johnson leads nation in applause for NHS anniversary
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has led another round of applause for healthcare workers on the anniversary of the NHS's founding.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson urged to apologise for Srebrenica commentsMore than 100 Muslim representatives and 30 MPs have criticised the PM for an article he wrote in 1997.
BBC News
Boris Johnson urged to raise freedom of press concerns with Trump after arrest of The Independent's chief US correspondentLong-serving reporter was shackled and put in prison uniform during six-hour ordeal
Independent
Boris Johnson discusses face coverings and urges Britons back to work
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
Boris Johnson plans to bring NHS back under more political controlReorganisation planned to 'clip wings' of NHS England chief
Independent
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson considering enforcing 'stricter' rules on mandatory face masks in shopsScotland already requires shoppers to cover their faces
Independent
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
Woman who knits angel mascots for key workers wins ‘£1m of cheer’ on scratchcard
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Shropshire maternity scandal: Hundreds more cases under reviewInquiry into care by NHS trust is now assessing about 1,500 cases, the BBC learns.
BBC News
Culture Secretary: Work out to help out
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Nicky Morgan says 'no foundation' to reports NHS workers will have to again pay for parking - despite government confirming itMinister Edward Argar said the free parking will not 'continue indefinitely' in response to a parliamentary question
Independent
Government to scrap free parking for NHS staff once coronavirus crisis eases'Free parking for staff has only been made possible by support from local authorities and independent providers and this support cannot continue indefinitely'
Independent
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this