Boris Johnson leads nation in applause for NHS anniversary

Independent Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has led another round of applause for healthcare workers on the anniversary of the NHS's founding.
 Round-up of the Government's Covid-19 press conference, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation ahead of pubs reopening on July 4.

