|
Nicky Morgan says 'no foundation' to reports NHS workers will have to again pay for parking - despite government confirming it
Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
Minister Edward Argar said the free parking will not 'continue indefinitely' in response to a parliamentary question
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nicky Morgan British politician
Edward Argar British Conservative politician
Argar: UK economy needs to reopen in careful, measured way
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
Health minister: Quarantine measures to avoid a second wave
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24Published
Health minister says UK had a clear plan to tackle the virus
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:29Published
Coronavirus antibody test potentially ‘real game-changer’
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43Published
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
Government to scrap free parking for NHS staff once coronavirus crisis eases'Free parking for staff has only been made possible by support from local authorities and independent providers and this support cannot continue indefinitely'
Independent
Emilia Clarke shares heartfelt thanks to NHS workers in new book
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
NHS 72nd anniversary marked with Spitfire flypastThe plane flew across Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.
BBC News
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this