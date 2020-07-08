Nicky Morgan says 'no foundation' to reports NHS workers will have to again pay for parking - despite government confirming it

Health minister: Quarantine measures to avoid a second wave



Health minister Edward Argar says that the quarantine measures for people arriving to the UK are to reduce the risk of a second wave, and will help to control the spread of the virus. Report by Bassaneseg.

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:24 Published on January 1, 1970