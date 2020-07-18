Global  
 

PM says legal aid rules to be reviewed following Shamima Begum judgment

Saturday, 18 July 2020
Boris Johnson has said ministers are examining the legal aid eligibility rules after a court ruled Shamima Begum could return to the UK to fight the decision to strip her of British citizenship.
 Shamima Begum – one of three east London schoolgirls who travelled to Syria to join the so-called Islamic State group (IS) – should be allowed to return to the UK to challenge the deprivation of her British citizenship, senior judges have ruled.Ms Begum, now 20, travelled to Syria in February...

