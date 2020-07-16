Global  
 

Keir Starmer says government putting parents in 'impossible position' by ordering workers back to offices without summer childcare

Independent Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Boris Johnson has lifted work from home guidance as of 1 August
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keir Starmer Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras

Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made [Video]

Keir Starmer urges PM to be honest about mistakes made

Keir Starmer criticises Boris Johnson's handling of lifting further lockdown restrictions.He urges the Prime Minister to be honest about the mistakes made during the pandemic and asks for more funding for social care.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement [Video]

Sir Keir Starmer criticises PM's announcement

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised Boris Johnson's latest announcement on lockdown restrictions, highlighting delays in granting powers to local authorities and a lack of funding for social care. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

'Timid' Keir Starmer failing to show leadership in face of 'tsunami' of job losses, union leader warns

 Close ally of Jeremy Corbyn warns Labour leader he cannot win power without support of the left
Independent

Lloyd Russell-Moyle: Labour MP resigns from frontbench amid JK Rowling trans row and Israel comments

 A Labour MP forced to apologise twice in a month has resigned from Sir Keir Starmer's frontbench team.
Independent

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown [Video]

Boris Johnson says he does not want another national lockdown

Boris Johnson has played down the prospect of a second national coronavirus lockdown, saying he did not want to use it any more than Britain’s Trident nuclear deterrent.The Prime Minister said the authorities were getting better at identifying and isolating local outbreaks, although it was important that the power to order national action was held in reserve.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Johnson reluctant to use national lockdown again

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will only impose another nationwide coronavirus lockdown as a last resort, comparing the tool to "a nuclear..
WorldNews
Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England [Video]

Timeline of lockdown measures being lifted in England

Boris Johnson has set out a four-month plan for a “significant return to normality” in England from as early as November.The Prime Minister said on Friday that the time frame for easing lockdown measures was “conditional”, and the changes could be reversed depending on any resurgence of coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’ [Video]

Harry Dunn’s mother makes emotional appeal to PM to make son ‘top priority’

The mother of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has made an emotional appeal for the Prime Minister to make her son “top priority” during the US Secretary of State’s visit next week.Charlotte Charles urged Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Mike Pompeo to discuss the case of her son nearly one year on from his death during Mr Pompeo’s visit to London on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published

