The Conservative has announced the Conservative Party will return to Birmingham for Party Conference in 2022, 2024 and 2026. Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The future Party Conferences will see a series of key speeches and a selection of fringe events held at the ICC in Birmingham.