Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant as new head coach

BBC News Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.
News video: Bielsa pays tribute to Huddersfield-bound Corberan

Bielsa pays tribute to Huddersfield-bound Corberan 00:30

 Marcelo Bielsa says Huddersfield-bound Leeds assistant Carlos Corberan played a big part in the success of the newly-promoted club.

Danny Cowley sacked as Huddersfield manager [Video]

Danny Cowley sacked as Huddersfield manager

Danny Cowley has been sacked as Huddersfield manager, the Championship club have announced.The 41-year-old and assistant, brother Nicky, will leave the Terriers immediately.The pair took over from Jan Siewert in September but have won just 13 of their 40 games, with Huddersfield yet to mathematically secure safety in the Sky Bet Championship.

Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town sack manager after 10 months in charge

 Huddersfield Town sack manager Danny Cowley after 10 months in charge of the Championship club.
BBC News
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion [Video]

Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion

Leeds United's players and the club's Director of Football Victor Orta celebrate with fans outside Elland Road after Huddersfield Town beat West Bromwich Albion to seal their promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United defend open-top bus celebration after stay home plea

 The club has been criticised for parading the Championship trophy after telling fans to stay home.
BBC News

Leeds United fans celebrate championship at Elland Road

 The club had previously asked fans to "stay home" after large gatherings at the weekend.
BBC News

Leeds United chief urges fans to stay home for trophy-lift

 Angus Kinnear says people's health is more important than Championship trophy celebrations.
BBC News
Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre [Video]

Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre

A street sign in honour of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is installed in Leeds city centre after his side secured the Championship and promotion to the Premier League.

Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion [Video]

Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion

Hundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away. Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff..

Aftermath of Leeds United fans celebrating in Millennium Square [Video]

Aftermath of Leeds United fans celebrating in Millennium Square

A huge clean-up operation is underway in Leeds today after football fans trashed the Millenium Square celebrating. The clip, filmed this morning (July 20), shows the town strewn with litter after a..

Leeds owner promises Bielsa talks [Video]

Leeds owner promises Bielsa talks

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani says he hopes to open talks with head coach Marcelo Bielsa over a new deal in the next few days.

Leeds' Marcelo Bielsa has 'five transfer targets' - and they're all Argentinian

 Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa reportedly has his eye on five Argentinian players ahead of the new Premier League season, including Manchester United and...
Daily Star Also reported by •Football FanCast

John Stones to Leeds United? Man City defender told he can revive career under Marcelo Bielsa at newly-promoted club

 John Stones should consider signing for Leeds United on loan to recapture his best form, reckons Adrian Durham. Manchester City are expected to sign Bournemouth...
talkSPORT


sturayner

Stuart Rayner, Yorkshire Post RT @LeonWobYP: Huddersfield Town appoint former Leeds United assistant coach Carlos Corberan as head coach - to bring back a 'high energy,… 43 seconds ago

TK_LUFC

LEEDS SCUM ARE BACK RT @WYSdaily: BREAKING: Huddersfield Town have confirmed Carlos Corberán as the club’s new Head Coach. He leaves his role as Assistant Coac… 3 minutes ago

RWileECoyote

Rob Wylie RT @LeedsUnitedYEP: Carlos Corberan has left Leeds United. #lufc https://t.co/f3eyRsU3lL 4 minutes ago

radioairenews

Radio Aire News Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan has signed on as Huddersfield Town's new coach. Meanwhile goalkeeper Illan M… https://t.co/LEAkvizzA9 6 minutes ago

YEPSportsdesk

YEP Sport Carlos Corberan has left Leeds United. #lufc https://t.co/HFCYRjJnb7 6 minutes ago

LeedsUnitedYEP

Leeds United News Carlos Corberan has left Leeds United. #lufc https://t.co/f3eyRsU3lL 6 minutes ago

hatibukiyega

Hatibu 🌠 RT @BBCSport: Huddersfield Town have appointed Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach. Read: https://t.co/BkBuT5ud… 7 minutes ago

ketskemetyk

Kristóf Ketskeméty RT @LeonWobYP: Huddersfield Town confirm the appointment of Leeds United assistant coach Carlos Corberan as their new head coach #htafc #lu… 8 minutes ago