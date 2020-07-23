|
Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant as new head coach
Thursday, 23 July 2020 ()
Huddersfield Town appoint Leeds United assistant Carlos Corberan as their new head coach.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Huddersfield Town A.F.C. Association football club in Huddersfield, England
Carlos Corberan: Huddersfield Town approach Leeds United assistant to be next bossHuddersfield Town approach Leeds United assistant boss Carlos Corberan to be their next head coach.
BBC News
Danny Cowley sacked as Huddersfield manager
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
Danny Cowley: Huddersfield Town sack manager after 10 months in chargeHuddersfield Town sack manager Danny Cowley after 10 months in charge of the Championship club.
BBC News
Leeds United players join fans to celebrate promotion
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Carlos Corberán Spanish football coach
Leeds United F.C. Association football club in England
Leeds United defend open-top bus celebration after stay home pleaThe club has been criticised for parading the Championship trophy after telling fans to stay home.
BBC News
Leeds United fans celebrate championship at Elland RoadThe club had previously asked fans to "stay home" after large gatherings at the weekend.
BBC News
Leeds United chief urges fans to stay home for trophy-liftAngus Kinnear says people's health is more important than Championship trophy celebrations.
BBC News
Marcelo Bielsa Way unveiled in Leeds city centre
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this