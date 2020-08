Celtic 5 Hamilton 1: Edouard bags opening day hat-trick as the Hoops rout Accies Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Scott Martin's deflected goal proved to be a consolation for the Lanarkshire outfit after a trio from the Frenchman and and Jeremie Frimpong strike. Scott Martin's deflected goal proved to be a consolation for the Lanarkshire outfit after a trio from the Frenchman and and Jeremie Frimpong strike. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this