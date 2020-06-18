Global  
 

Amazon removes racist shoe description following complaint from MP David Lammy

Independent Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
'Is it 2020 or 1720? Please ⁦⁦Amazon take it down', Mr Lammy wrote
David Lammy David Lammy British Labour politician

British FM criticizes 'taking the knee' protest [Video]

British FM criticizes 'taking the knee' protest

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Thursday that "taking the knee" seems to have come from the fantasy TV drama series "Game of Thrones" and felt like a symbol of subjugation and subordination. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:14Published

