Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iconic satire show Spitting Image unveils its big return with RuPaul set to join puppets of Trump, Johnson and Prince Andrew

PinkNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Spitting Image has given fans a first look at its big return later this year, with RuPaul set to be one of a raft of new puppets. The iconic British satire, which sent up the biggest names of the day using puppets throughout the ’80s and ’90s, is making a timely return this autumn on … Continued The post...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy [Video]

Leicester residents wake up as the city becomes first to be locked down in government's 'whack-a-mole' coronavirus strategy

Leicester residents have spoke of their frustration at the return of lockdown but many claim they are "not surprised at all" after the city appeared to return to "complete normality." Restrictions..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this