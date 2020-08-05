|
Kevin Hart declares Ellen DeGeneres ‘one of the dopest people’ while blaming spiralling downfall on the internet
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Kevin Hart has joined Scooter Braun and Katy Perry in defending Ellen DeGeneres as she faces a growing backlash over the “toxic” working environment on her show. The Ellen Show is currently under an internal investigation following reports of racism, fear and intimidation on set, while DeGeneres herself is...
