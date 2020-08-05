Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kevin Hart declares Ellen DeGeneres ‘one of the dopest people’ while blaming spiralling downfall on the internet

PinkNews Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Kevin Hart has joined Scooter Braun and Katy Perry in defending Ellen DeGeneres as she faces a growing backlash over the “toxic” working environment on her show. The Ellen Show is currently under an internal investigation following reports of racism, fear and intimidation on set, while DeGeneres herself is...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Kevin Hart speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres 00:45

 Kevin Hart has hailed Ellen Degeneres as "one of the dopest people on the planet" following the allegations against her talk show.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace Claims [Video]

Katy Perry Defends Ellen DeGeneres In The Midst Of 'Toxic' Workplace Claims

Katy Perry has come to the defense of Ellen DeGeneres, according to HuffPost. Perry is defending her against claims about the daytime talk show host. Katy Perry tweeted that she’d “only ever had..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published
Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres

Portia de Rossi Shows Support for Wife Ellen DeGeneres The 'Arrested Development' star posted an Instagram photo on Monday that read, "I Stand By Ellen." Portia de Rossi, via Instagram A hashtag..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published
Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres [Video]

Katy Perry speaks out in support of Ellen DeGeneres

Katy Perry has spoke out in defence of Ellen Degeneres amid the allegations that there was a "toxic work environment" backstage on her talk show.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Kevin Hart: Ellen Degeneres is one of the dopest people on the planet
ContactMusic

Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres: 'We Are Falling in Love with People's Downfall'

 Kevin Hart is commenting on the situation going down with Ellen DeGeneres and defending her amid toxic work environment allegations. “It’s crazy to see my...
Just Jared

Kevin Hart Baffled by Critics Attacking Him for Supporting 'Friend' Ellen DeGeneres

 The 'Night School' star receives criticism after he posts on social media, 'I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this