Three now feared dead in Stonehaven train crash as one person reported missing Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

One person is said to be still missing, rail industry sources told the PA news agency, after the ScotRail service crashed near Stonehaven on Wednesday morning One person is said to be still missing, rail industry sources told the PA news agency, after the ScotRail service crashed near Stonehaven on Wednesday morning 👓 View full article